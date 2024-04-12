Exhibition unveils rare masterpiece by ancient Chinese artist

Xinhua) April 12

NANJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Not far away from where Tang Yin was born, a special exhibition featuring the original paintings and calligraphy of the distinguished master from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) unfolded in east China's Suzhou City.

In the exhibition showcasing the works of Tang, one particular painting stood out as the centerpiece -- "two sparrows on a tree." The authenticated masterpiece captures the serene beauty of spring as a pair of sparrows revel in nature's embrace.

To commemorate the 500th anniversary of Tang's passing, the Suzhou Bay Museum specially curated this exclusive exhibition, marking the masterpiece's first public exhibition since 2010.

"It's considered a treasure of our museum, and rightly so. Genuine paintings by Tang Yin are scarce, with fewer than 200 authenticated pieces known to exist. Among these, works depicting flowers and birds are especially rare, with only two such paintings confirmed to be in existence today," said Ru Yuelai, curator of the Suzhou Bay Museum.

According to the museum, this masterpiece was once again found in the late 1970s. Its composition, inheriting the techniques of Song Dynasty (960-1279) artists, is exquisitely detailed. Against the backdrop of a camellia tree, Tang depicted a scene where twin sparrows engage in an intimate interaction.

Accompanying the artwork is a poem by Tang himself, "Do not take advantage when the mantis loses its nest, someone is taking aim at the birds." Through this verse, the master infused the painting with a profound sense of worldly wisdom that transcends the mere portrayal of flowers and birds.

Tang, better known by his courtesy name Bohu, was celebrated for his multifaceted talents in painting, calligraphy, and poetry. His works predominantly captured the allure of "Jiangnan," the scenic region south of the Yangtze River where he was both born and laid to rest.

He emerged from the thriving merchant class of Suzhou, as the eldest son of a pub owner. Tang devoted himself to diligent study during his youth, showing little interest in material wealth. His exceptional talent later earned him recognition as the preeminent figure of Jiangnan.

However, his life took a dramatic turn after a bribery scandal thwarted his ambitions for further official progress, leading him down a path of artistic indulgence.

Tang's unconventional way of life has inspired storytellers to portray him as a mischievous character in Chinese folklore, a depiction that has been adapted into numerous plays and films.

"I never expected I could appreciate the beauty of my favorite painting in such an immersive dreamscape, it's like a 'dialogue' across time and space," said Shi, a spectator, standing before a digitized version of the masterpiece projected on a large screen.

