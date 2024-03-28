Home>>
Trending in China | Leather art
March 28, 2024
Traditional leather art refers to using leather such as cowhide and sheepskin as materials and carefully cutting, sewing, dyeing, carving and other processes to present handicrafts with rich national characteristics. Whether it is exquisite leather bags, gorgeous leather boots, or unique leather paintings and fur accessories, they all demonstrate the craftsmen's exquisite skills and unique pursuit of beauty.
