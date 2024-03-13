Art gallery dedicated to late Chinese sculptor Liu Shiming opens in NYC

Xinhua) 15:51, March 13, 2024

NEW YORK, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A new art gallery honoring the late Chinese sculptor Liu Shiming opened to the public in Midtown, New York City, on Tuesday.

Located on the 5th floor of 15 East 40th Street, the Liu Shiming Art Gallery greeted visitors Tuesday evening with an inaugural exhibition entitled "From The Beginning: Sculpture by Liu Shiming," set to run throughout the summer.

Featuring over 35 pieces, the exhibition offers a glimpse into Liu Shiming's prominent role in modern Chinese sculpture.

Liu, who died in 2010 at the age of 84, was among the first generation of homegrown artists from the People's Republic of China, who mined his grassroots experiences and research into classic Chinese art to create "Chinese methods" of sculpture.

Liu's works often depict ordinary people he knew, such as villagers, herders and opera performers, and vividly record the daily lives of China's countryside residents in the 1960s.

According to Fran Kaufman, the gallery's curatorial director, the gallery is committed to showcasing Liu Shiming's work through solo and combined exhibitions.

A monograph on Liu's work, authored by Richard Vine, former managing editor of the New York-based monthly magazine Art in America, is scheduled for release in early 2025.

