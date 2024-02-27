Yanchuan patchwork: Empowering folk art for Shaanxi women

(People's Daily App) 15:36, February 27, 2024

Patchwork is a traditional folk art from Yanchuan county, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Through this folk art, local women improve their lives and teach us a valuable lesson: finding your passion can ignite a fire within you. In this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina," Arina explores how the traditional folk art of patchwork ignites the spirits of women in Yanchuan.

(Compiled by Meng Jiahui; Video source: Shanghai Daily)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)