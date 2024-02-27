Home>>
Yanchuan patchwork: Empowering folk art for Shaanxi women
(People's Daily App) 15:36, February 27, 2024
Patchwork is a traditional folk art from Yanchuan county, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Through this folk art, local women improve their lives and teach us a valuable lesson: finding your passion can ignite a fire within you. In this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina," Arina explores how the traditional folk art of patchwork ignites the spirits of women in Yanchuan.
(Compiled by Meng Jiahui; Video source: Shanghai Daily)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Fuzhou cork paintings: A fusion of Western and Chinese art techniques
- Trending in China | Chinese filigree inlay art
- The Chinese peasant who never abandoned her artistic dream
- Renowned Berliner Philharmoniker to perform at Shanghai's art festival
- Trending in China | Aesthetics in wood: Joinery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.