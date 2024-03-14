Home>>
Experience Elliott Erwitt's playful perspective on the world
16:41, March 14, 2024
Elliott Erwitt is considered one of the most influential black-and-white photographers of the 20th century. His works are emotional, spontaneous and full of irony. Enjoy the exhibition "Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt" at Fotografiska in Shanghai under the guidance of the museum's curator, Jessica Jarl.
