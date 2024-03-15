Exhibition on French modern art opens to media in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:56, March 15, 2024

Loretta H. Yang, or Yang Huishan (R), curator of the exhibition and founder of Liuli China Museum, guides the media around the exhibition at the Liuli China Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

An exhibition themed "Flying Eyes: French Modern Art Exhibit in collaboration with Galerie Capazza" opened to the media at the Liuli China Museum on Thursday.

The exhibition showcasing more than 40 French modern art exhibits will be officially opened to the public on March 16, and will run until Sept. 1.

A journalist takes photos of exhibits at the Liuli China Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Journalists view an exhibit at the Liuli China Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

An exhibit is seen at the Liuli China Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Exhibits are seen at the Liuli China Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)