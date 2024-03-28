Art on earth: Teacher draws dragon on ground with fallen leaves

An art teacher at an elementary school in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, showcased his captivating art skills on Monday by creating a dragon on the ground using a broom and fallen leaves. Watch the video to witness this innovative "painting" method!

