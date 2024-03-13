Chinese artist's stunning loong artwork receives warm welcome in U.S.

A woman poses for a picture with a loong artwork created by Pan Feifei at Westfield Southcenter shopping center in Washington state, U.S. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

A beautifully crafted Chinese dragon artwork, known as a loong, was recently showcased at Westfield Southcenter shopping center in Washington state, U.S., drawing the attention of numerous admirers. The artwork served as a tangible representation of Chinese loong culture.

Pan Feifei, a talented female artist from Nanxun district of Huzhou city in Zhejiang Province, east China, is the creative mind behind this remarkable piece.

Born in 1987, Pan developed a passion for handicrafts from a young age. After completing her studies at an art school in 2005, she became fascinated with paper quilling.

Paper quilling is an ancient art form that uses thin paper as its main material. This paper is skillfully manipulated through techniques like bending and rolling to create intricate components. These paper pieces are then colored and assembled to produce captivating three-dimensional artwork.

Enthralled by the allure of paper quilling, Pan embarked on a self-study journey in her spare time. Over several years, she immersed herself in the art form, gradually finding inspiration for her unique creations. She aimed to infuse her hometown's rich cultural heritage and folk tales into her artworks, giving them deeper meaning and connecting them to human experiences.

In 2023, Pan participated in the Grand Designs Live exhibition in London, U.K., where she was interviewed by international media outlets. This exposure led to more invitations for her to create loong artworks.

With the combined efforts of 32 staff members, the massive 15-meter-long loong was meticulously crafted over a span of 15 days. After a month-long voyage across the ocean, the loong made its international debut.

"The Year of the Loong holds profound significance in the hearts of the Chinese people. It represents auspiciousness and good fortune," expressed Pan.

Despite working abroad, Pan has remained closely connected to the progress of her hometown. Looking ahead, she intends to merge her artistic skills with the traditional historical and cultural heritage of Nanxun, producing more artworks that uphold the essence of the regional culture.

