A look into "Dragon of China" artifact

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2024 shows a turquoise dragon-form artifact at Chinese Archaeological Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Unearthed from Erlitou site in the city of Luoyang, the turquoise dragon-form artifact has a total length over 70 centimeters and was formed from more than 2,000 pieces of turquoise. Chinese archaeologists dubbed the artifact the "Dragon of China", which has great historical, artistic and scientific value.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2019 shows the Erlitou archaeology park in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This combo image shows a turquoise dragon-form artifact at Chinese Archaeological Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2024 (L, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Li He), and an outline of the artifact drawn by Zhou Qi. (Xinhua)

This undated file photo shows archaeologists working on a turquoise dragon-form artifact at Institute of Archaeology under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (IA CASS) in Beijing, capital of China. (IA CASS/Handout via Xinhua)

This undated file photo shows the excavation of a turquoise dragon-form artifact at Erlitou site in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (IA CASS/Handout via Xinhua)

