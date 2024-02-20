Home>>
Tidal patterns in Qiantang River resemble majestic dragon
(People's Daily App) 16:18, February 20, 2024
Check out this remarkable view of the Qiantang River running through "tidal trees" on the mud flats in Zhejiang Province. It looks like a majestic Chinese Dragon, also known as the loong, about to take off and fly!
(Video from Douyin user: Chengji8288; edited By Zhu Yurou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dragon-themed exhibition opens at National Museum of China
- In pics: mechanical device Horse Dragon Long Ma parades in Hangzhou
- A look into "Dragon of China" artifact
- Dragon-themed special exhibition kicks off at Summer Palace
- Dragon in footprints
- AI Vibes: 'Loong' Time No See! Here comes the Year of the Dragon
- Dragon-themed intangible cultural heritage artwork heats up festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.