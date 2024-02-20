Tidal patterns in Qiantang River resemble majestic dragon

(People's Daily App) 16:18, February 20, 2024

Check out this remarkable view of the Qiantang River running through "tidal trees" on the mud flats in Zhejiang Province. It looks like a majestic Chinese Dragon, also known as the loong, about to take off and fly!

(Video from Douyin user: Chengji8288; edited By Zhu Yurou)

