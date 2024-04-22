'Meet Monet: Immersive light and shadow exhibition' unveiled in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 15:51, April 22, 2024

Art lovers can explore Claude Monet's (1840-1926) life and impressionist masterpieces in a multi-sensory way at a newly opened exhibition in Shanghai. "Meet Monet: Immersive light and shadow exhibition," which opened on Thursday at the Meet You Museum's Shanghai Branch, showcases 54 French impressionist master's works through visual and audio stimuli. The exhibition is open until June 16, 2024, and is on sale at the "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.

(Video Source: Shanghai Daily; Produced by Wang Ruofan)

