Exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China, Spain held in Madrid
A visitor takes photos at an exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China and Spain at Palacio Real, in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Visitors view an exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China and Spain at Palacio Real, in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
A visitor takes photos at an exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China and Spain at Palacio Real, in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
A visitor views an exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China and Spain at Palacio Real, in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Visitors view an exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China and Spain at Palacio Real, in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.