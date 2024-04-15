Exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China, Spain held in Madrid

A visitor takes photos at an exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China and Spain at Palacio Real, in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Visitors view an exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China and Spain at Palacio Real, in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos at an exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China and Spain at Palacio Real, in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

A visitor views an exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China and Spain at Palacio Real, in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Visitors view an exhibition featuring contemporary oil paintings from China and Spain at Palacio Real, in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

