Spring landscape ink wash painting

(People's Daily App) 16:46, March 14, 2024

Welcome to a world where art and nature intertwine to create a masterpiece. Delve into the intricate process of creating an ink wash painting in water with this video that captures the essence of spring in its purest form.

(Source: Shijie App - Mingcong Ink Wash Sand Painting)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)