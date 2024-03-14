Home>>
Spring landscape ink wash painting
(People's Daily App) 16:46, March 14, 2024
Welcome to a world where art and nature intertwine to create a masterpiece. Delve into the intricate process of creating an ink wash painting in water with this video that captures the essence of spring in its purest form.
(Source: Shijie App - Mingcong Ink Wash Sand Painting)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
