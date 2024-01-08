Pic story: inheritor of pigment making for traditional Beijing paintings

Xinhua) 11:28, January 08, 2024

Yang Xin makes pigment with colourful minerals at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yang Xin, 62, is a noted artist of traditional Beijing paintings. His family have been involved in pigment making business since the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Fascinated by paintings since his childhood, Yang acquired the craft of pigment making for traditional Beijing paintings from his mother and became the fifth generation inheritor of this art.

This craft, which extracts pigment from natural materials such as minerals, soil and plants, was listed as an intangible cultural heritage of Chaoyang District of Beijing in 2019.

A graduate from the College of Fine Arts &Design of the Hebei Normal University, Yang set out three decades ago to study the folk history of Beijing, and to draw paintings on the historical sites, folk customs and time-honored brands in the city with the pigment he made.

Over the years, Yang has created nearly 10,000 traditional Beijing paintings and published a dozen of books on the history of Beijing. He has trained about 1,000 youngsters who are in love with the Beijing paintings. He is also involved in more than 30 campus and community events to popularize traditional cultures every year.

Yang Xin sketches from life in Houhai of Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yang Xin paints with traditional pigment at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This undated photo shows a traditional Beijing painting by Yang Xin using the traditional pigment in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

This undated photo shows a traditional Beijing painting by Yang Xin using the traditional pigment in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

Yang Xin tells a story of traditional life in Beijing to pupils of a primary school in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This undated photo shows a traditional Beijing painting by Yang Xin using the traditional pigment in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

This undated photo shows part of a traditional Beijing painting by Yang Xin using the traditional pigment in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

Yang Xin paints with traditional pigment at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yang Xin shows his 7-meter-long painting at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This undated photo shows a traditional Beijing painting by Yang Xin using the traditional pigment in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

Yang Xin (R) introduces one of his traditional Beijing paintings to visitors at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yang Xin hands out his books on traditional Beijing folk customs to local residents in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yang Xin (C) instructs young hobbyists of traditional Beijing paintings in sketching from life in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yang Xin sifts raw minerals for traditional pigment making at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yang Xin paints with traditional pigment at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yang Xin (C) instructs young hobbyists of traditional Beijing paintings in sketching from life in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yang Xin paints with traditional pigment at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yang Xin grinds cinnabar to make pigment at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A traditional Beijing painting by Yang Xin is displayed during an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This undated photo shows a traditional Beijing painting by Yang Xin using the traditional pigment in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

This undated photo shows a traditional Beijing painting by Yang Xin using the traditional pigment in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

This undated photo shows part of a traditional Beijing painting by Yang Xin using the traditional pigment in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

