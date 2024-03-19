Home>>
Trending in China｜Tracing the heated history of Nanyang pyrography
(People's Daily App) 16:16, March 19, 2024
Pyrography, also called pokerwork or wood burning, is known as one of the "three treasures" of Nanyang, Henan Province. It involves using an iron poker heated to 300-800 C to etch materials such as bamboo, wood, silk and rice paper. The art is believed to have flourished in the court of the Eastern Han Dynasty and boasts a history of around 2,000 years.
