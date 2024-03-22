German, Chinese students unite in Chinese painting at Qingdao No. 9 High School
Chinese and German students experience Chinese painting in Qingdao No. 9 High School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 21, 2024. High school students from Magdeburg of Germany, who paid a friendly visit to Qingdao No. 9 High School in Shandong Province, experienced making artworks of China's intangible cultural heritages and learned about traditional Chinese culture with Chinese students. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Chinese and German students experience painting "clay tiger" figurines in Qingdao No. 9 High School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 21, 2024. High school students from Magdeburg of Germany, who paid a friendly visit to Qingdao No. 9 High School in Shandong Province, experienced making artworks of China's intangible cultural heritages and learned about traditional Chinese culture with Chinese students. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
