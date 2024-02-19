Chinese FM calls on Germany to support each other on issues of respective core interests

Xinhua) 08:25, February 19, 2024

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said China stands ready to work with Germany to stay clear of disruptions, build more consensus, and understand and support each other on issues related to their respective core interests.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks Saturday in a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Wang said there is no fundamental conflict of interest between China and Germany and their common interests are continuously strengthening and expanding.

He also said that faced with the changes and uncertainties in today's world, China and Germany, as two major countries and important engines of global economic growth, should maintain exchanges and enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust, to advance the China-Germany ties along the right path, making their contributions to peace, stability, development and prosperity.

This not only serves the interests of both countries but also brings benefits to China, Europe, and the entire world, he added.

Over the past year, bilateral exchanges at all levels have been fully restored and cooperative mechanisms have been gradually activated, especially the successful holding of a new round of inter-governmental consultation, Wang said, adding that cooperation in various fields has achieved new results.

Baerbock said that the world is facing conflicts and challenges, Germany and China should enhance cooperation in areas of common interests, demonstrate international responsibility, properly handle areas where there are differences and meet each other halfway.

Germany is willing to work with China to effectively implement the outcomes of the Germany-China inter-governmental consultation, carry out consultation on regional affairs and strengthen cooperation on such issues as addressing climate change and facilitating unimpeded international trade routes, she said.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues including the Gaza conflict.

