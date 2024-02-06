Senior Chinese official meets Germany's Friedrich Ebert Foundation delegation

Xinhua) 10:15, February 06, 2024

Li Hongzhong, Vice Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation from Germany's Friedrich Ebert Foundation led by its president Martin Schulz, also former president of the European Parliament, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, Vice Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Monday met with a delegation from Germany's Friedrich Ebert Foundation led by its president Martin Schulz in Beijing.

Hailing the positive contributions by Schulz over the years to the promotion of China-Germany relations and ties between China and Europe, Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to work with Germany to strengthen exchanges between political parties and legislatures and promote steady and lasting ties.

While speaking highly of China's modernization achievements, Schulz, also former president of the European Parliament, said Germany adheres to the one-China principle, adding that the country is willing to strengthen political dialogue and cooperation in economy, trade, culture and other fields with China and jointly safeguard peace, development and prosperity of mankind.

