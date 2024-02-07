Senior CPC official meets delegation from German foundation

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a delegation from Germany's Friedrich Ebert Foundation led by Martin Schulz, the foundation's president, on Tuesday in Beijing.

Liu and Schulz, who is also a former leader of the German Social Democratic Party and a former president of the European Parliament, exchanged views on deepening interparty exchanges, promoting practical cooperation in various fields, and advancing the development of China-Germany and China-EU relations.

