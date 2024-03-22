Student's drawings capture spring beauty of Summer Palace in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 16:34, March 22, 2024

Have you ever been to the Summer Palace in Beijing? The imperial garden, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its picture-perfect landscapes and classical architecture. Watch this student from the Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture capture spring scenes from the Summer Palace with his marker drawing.

