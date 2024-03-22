Home>>
Student's drawings capture spring beauty of Summer Palace in Beijing
(People's Daily App) 16:34, March 22, 2024
Have you ever been to the Summer Palace in Beijing? The imperial garden, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its picture-perfect landscapes and classical architecture. Watch this student from the Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture capture spring scenes from the Summer Palace with his marker drawing.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- German, Chinese students unite in Chinese painting at Qingdao No. 9 High School
- Pic story: inheritor of pigment making for traditional Beijing paintings
- Trending in China｜Tracing the heated history of Nanyang pyrography
- Tibetan oil paintings exhibited in Macao
- Mural exhibition pays tribute to Picasso's legacy
- Spring landscape ink wash painting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.