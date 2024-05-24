Creative ceramic jewelry showcase unique Chinese aesthetics
A ceramic headwear is displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)
Creative artworks made of ceramic dazzled the exhibition.
A ceramic necklace is displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)
Ceramic pieces of jewelry are displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)
Ceramic pieces of jewelry are displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)
A ceramic necklace is displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)
Ceramic pieces of jewelry are displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)
Ceramic pieces of jewelry are displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)
Ceramic pieces of jewelry are displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Techniques of lost-wax casting in bronze artifacts
- ChineseToday | A post-80s devotes himself to bonsai art
- Profile: The challenged Chinese youngster with an art work displayed in the Louvre
- Trending in China | Exquisite art of Luodian
- Sino-French sound art exhibition opens in Shanghai
- Pic story: inheritor of Ma's Filigree Mosaic art in Tianjin
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.