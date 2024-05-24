We Are China

Creative ceramic jewelry showcase unique Chinese aesthetics

Ecns.cn) 13:18, May 24, 2024

A ceramic headwear is displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)

Creative artworks made of ceramic dazzled the exhibition.

A ceramic necklace is displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)

Ceramic pieces of jewelry are displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)

Ceramic pieces of jewelry are displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)

A ceramic necklace is displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)

Ceramic pieces of jewelry are displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)

Ceramic pieces of jewelry are displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)

Ceramic pieces of jewelry are displayed at an exhibition in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jie)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)