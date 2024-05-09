ChineseToday | A post-80s devotes himself to bonsai art

Xinhua) 16:27, May 09, 2024

Chen Hongyu arranges bonsai works and flowers near the stage area of the Wenjiang branch of International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu, a post-80s postgraduate student majoring in landscape architecture at Sichuan Agricultural University, is an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of Sichuan-style bonsai skills.

At the Wenjiang branch of the ongoing International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu, Sichuan-style bonsai has become a unique scenery. Being responsible for the bonsai works at the stage area of the Wenjiang branch, Chen has being preparing for years since 2020. His efforts have paid off, and the works are highly acclaimed for their layered appearance and harmonious atmosphere.

Earlier in 2017, as a move to promote the art, Chen Hongyu founded an education base of Sichuan-style bonsai with the support of local government that has attracted many people to learn about the art and its techniques and cultural and artistic connotation.

Now, taking advantages of the internet and social media, Chen continues to make efforts to promote the bonsai art both at home and abroad.

Chen Hongyu works on a bonsai plant at an education base of Sichuan-style bonsai in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu tests a QR code attached on a bonsai work at Wenjiang branch of International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu prunes a bonsai plant at an education base of Sichuan-style bonsai in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu prunes a bonsai plant at his studio in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu poses for a photo in front of his bonsai works in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu (R) discusses designing scheme with a colleague at his studio in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view of a bonsai art museum, which is part of Wenjiang branch of International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu, in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu prunes a bonsai plant at his studio in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a view of a bonsai art museum, which is part of Wenjiang branch of International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu, in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu (front) introduces sichuan-style bonsai arts to visiting students at an education base of Sichuan-style bonsai in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua)

Chen Hongyu waters bonsai plants at an education base of Sichuan-style bonsai in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu introduces bonsai arts via livestreaming at an education base of Sichuan-style bonsai in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu (1st L) guides workers to move a bonsai plant at Wenjiang branch of International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu checks bonsai works at Wenjiang branch of International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu prunes a bonsai plant at an education base of Sichuan-style bonsai in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu arranges tools at his studio in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu (R) discusses with colleagues at Wenjiang branch of International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu adjusts a workbench at his studio in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu reads a book written by himself at his studio in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Hongyu prunes a bonsai plant at his studio in Wenjiang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)