Sino-French sound art exhibition opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:18, April 26, 2024

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- A Sino-French exhibition titled "I Never Dream Otherwise than Awake: Journeys in Sound" was unveiled at the West Bund Museum in Shanghai on Thursday.

The exhibition, set to run from April 26 to Sept. 17, is the latest fruit of a five-year exhibition cooperation project (2024-2029) between the West Bund Museum and the Centre Pompidou in France. The previous five-year cooperation project attracted nearly 2 million visitors to the West Bund Museum.

The two art institutions have presented an exhibition that showcases installation works from the Centre Pompidou's impressive new media collection, alongside selected audiovisual artworks and sound installations from Chinese artists.

The exhibition delves into the expressive potential of sound, particularly its capacity to circulate, to be ubiquitous, and to set relationships.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)