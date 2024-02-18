Xi congratulates Stubb on election as Finnish president

Xinhua) 08:12, February 18, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended on Friday his congratulations to Alexander Stubb on his election as president of the Republic of Finland.

In his message, Xi said that with the joint efforts of both sides, China and Finland have carried forward their traditional friendship, and made new progress in their relations in recent years.

The two countries have always adhered to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and practical cooperation in various areas has brought tangible benefits to the people of the two countries, Xi said.

Noting that he highly regards the development of China-Finland relations, Xi said he is ready to work with Stubb to continue nurturing the friendship of the two sides, deepen the China-Finland future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership through dialogue and cooperation, and jointly respond to global challenges to advance world peace and development.

