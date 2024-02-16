Xi's article on upholding, improving people's congress system to be published

Xinhua) 08:32, February 16, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on upholding and improving the system of people's congresses and ensuring the people run the country will be published on Friday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's fourth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The people's congress system is a foundational political system for upholding the unity between leadership by the Party, the running of the country by the people, and law-based governance, the article says.

Created by the people under the Party's leadership, the system is a great invention in the history of political institutions, and is an entirely new political system of major importance in the history of China's political development and even in that of the world, according to the article.

It notes that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee has continued to advance theoretical and practical innovations in the people's congress system.

The article adds that whole-process people's democracy was put forward as a key concept on the basis of a deeper understanding of the rules governing the development of democracy.

Whole-process people's democracy in China not only has a complete set of institutions and procedures, but also has full-fledged civil participation, the article says.

It is a democracy that covers all aspects of the democratic process and all sectors of society, and is a socialist democracy to the broadest extent, of the truest nature, and to the greatest effect possible, according to the article.

The article notes that it is necessary to continue to advance whole-process people's democracy, and the people's congress system is an important institutional vehicle for realizing it.

It also stresses the importance of strengthening the institutions through which the people run the country.

The article is a compilation of excerpts from Xi's important discourses on relevant topics from December 2012 to June 2023.

