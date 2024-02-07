Chinese leaders extend Spring Festival greetings to veteran comrades

Xinhua) 16:29, February 07, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders have visited or entrusted officials of relevant departments to visit veteran comrades to extend festive greetings ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other Party and state leaders wished the veteran comrades a happy Spring Festival, good health and longevity.

