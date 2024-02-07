Xi congratulates Nangolo Mbumba on assuming Namibia's presidency
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended congratulations to Nangolo Mbumba on his assuming office as president of Namibia.
In the congratulatory message, Xi noted that the traditional friendship between China and Namibia is profound and bilateral cooperation in various sectors has achieved fruitful results, adding that the two nations support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.
Xi said he highly regards the development of China-Namibia ties, stands ready to work with Mbumba to push for new advancement of the China-Namibia comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, and to preserve international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi congratulates Bukele on re-election as El Salvador's president
- Xi sends congratulatory letter on completion, operation of Qinling Station in Antarctica
- Book of Xi's discourses on Chinese modernization published in English, bilingual versions
- Xi extends condolences over death of Namibia's Geingob
- Embracing festive customs with the people ahead of Spring Festival
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.