Xi congratulates Nangolo Mbumba on assuming Namibia's presidency

Xinhua) 15:26, February 07, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended congratulations to Nangolo Mbumba on his assuming office as president of Namibia.

In the congratulatory message, Xi noted that the traditional friendship between China and Namibia is profound and bilateral cooperation in various sectors has achieved fruitful results, adding that the two nations support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

Xi said he highly regards the development of China-Namibia ties, stands ready to work with Mbumba to push for new advancement of the China-Namibia comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, and to preserve international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries.

