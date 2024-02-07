Xi congratulates Bukele on re-election as El Salvador's president

Xinhua) 13:43, February 07, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Nayib Bukele on his re-election as El Salvador's president.

In his congratulatory message sent on Monday, Xi said that in recent years, China-El Salvador relations have developed comprehensively and rapidly with fruitful results from practical cooperation, which has brought tangible benefits to the local people.

It has fully demonstrated that the establishment of China-El Salvador diplomatic relations is in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries and their people, Xi said.

Noting that he highly appreciates Bukele's firm adherence to the one-China principle, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-El Salvador relations and is ready to work with Bukele to strengthen strategic guidance, deepen cooperation in various fields, and continuously lift bilateral relations to higher levels, so as to better benefit their people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)