Meeting summarizing Party-wide education campaign held in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- A meeting was held Sunday in Beijing to summarize a Party-wide education campaign on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

A speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on consolidating and expanding the gains from the campaign was conveyed at the meeting.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech at a previous meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, where attendees reviewed a summary report on the education campaign and a guideline on consolidating and expanding what has been achieved in the campaign.

In his speech, Xi said the education campaign has helped solve problems that hinder high-quality development, and address those that the people are concerned about the most, as well as prominent problems in Party building. The campaign has thus achieved the desired goals and significant results, he said.

Xi stressed that the results of the education campaign should be consolidated and expanded, opinions regarding the campaign should be turned into actions, and a long-term mechanism should be established.

Party members should better arm themselves with theories and consolidate the theoretical foundation for Party solidarity and unity, Xi said.

Xi called for concrete actions to solve problems and deliver good results, so that the people can feel that their concerns are being addressed.

He stressed the need for Party members and officials to improve their conduct, tackle pointless formalities and bureaucratism, and reduce the burdens at the primary level. He also urged efforts to carry out an education campaign on discipline within the Party.

He underscored the importance of further consolidating Party work at the grassroots, and promoting progress in modernizing the system and the capacity for governance at the grassroots.

Xi called on officials to have a correct understanding of what it means to perform well, so as to better turn what has been achieved from the education campaign into the outcomes of high-quality development.

Party committees and leading Party members groups at all levels should undertake the important political task of consolidating the gains from the education campaign, Xi said.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the central leading group for the education campaign on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Cai said the campaign has provided fresh experience for carrying out education programs within the Party in the new era, such as conducting theoretical study throughout the program, and following a problem-oriented approach.

He emphasized the need to continuously consolidate and further expand the campaign's results, and unswervingly exercise full and rigorous Party self-governance.

It is imperative to keep on pushing hard on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and strive tirelessly for the cause of building China into a stronger country and rejuvenate the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization, said Cai.

The campaign, launched in April 2023, was conducted in a top-down manner within the CPC.

