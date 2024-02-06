Book of Xi's discourses on Chinese modernization published in English, bilingual versions

Xinhua) 09:02, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses on Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published in English and Chinese-English bilingual versions by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book collects a series of key discourses by Xi between November 2012 and October 2023 regarding Chinese modernization.

The book reflects Xi's in-depth explication of the unique features, essential requirements and major principles of Chinese modernization and comprehensively showcases breakthroughs made in theory and practice since the 18th CPC National Congress, according to the publishing house.

The publishing of the book in English and Chinese-English versions will help both domestic and overseas readers better grasp the theoretical and practical context of Chinese modernization, and is of great significance to enhancing the international community's understanding on jointly striving toward modernization.

