Xi sends congratulatory letter on completion, operation of Qinling Station in Antarctica

Xinhua) 13:03, February 07, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter on the completion of the building of the Qinling Station and its operation in Antarctica.

Qinling Station, the country's fifth research station in Antarctica, started operation on Wednesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended his sincere greetings and Chinese Lunar New Year wishes to people working for polar research.

Noting that this year marks the 40th anniversary of China's polar expedition, Xi said China's polar research cause has achieved fruitful results and the completion of the building of the Qinling Station will provide a strong guarantee for scientists in China and around the world to continue to explore the mysteries of nature and bravely ascend the peak of science.

Xi called for better understanding, protection and utilization of the polar regions to make new and greater contributions to the benefit of humanity and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of China, attended the opening ceremony in Beijing marking the launch of the Qinling Station, during which he read out President Xi's congratulatory letter, announced the name of the station and delivered a speech.

The vice premier urged efforts to improve supporting facilities of the station, improve work safety management, deepen scientific investigations and research, and strengthen international exchanges and cooperation.

