Trending in China | Yongchun paper-weaving painting
(People's Daily App) 16:43, June 03, 2024
Paper-weaving painting is a unique folk art originating in Yongchun county, East China's Fujian Province. Listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2011, it represents a unique aspect of traditional Chinese painting. Watch to find out how artisans weave fragile paper into stunning artworks.
