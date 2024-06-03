Trending in China | Yongchun paper-weaving painting

(People's Daily App) 16:43, June 03, 2024

Paper-weaving painting is a unique folk art originating in Yongchun county, East China's Fujian Province. Listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2011, it represents a unique aspect of traditional Chinese painting. Watch to find out how artisans weave fragile paper into stunning artworks.

(Source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Zhu Yingqi)

