Artist creates paintings on stones gathered from Yellow River

People's Daily Online) 09:51, May 06, 2024

Photo shows a stone painting created by Lu Ting. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yilin)

"Stones, despite their immobility, possess a unique vitality that I can feel," said Lu Ting, a painter from Hainan district, Wuhai city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Lu's workshop is located in Hainan district. Instead of flowing eastward, the Yellow River takes a turn here and flows westward for 2.7 kilometers.

Lu often strolls along the Yellow River, gathering stones from this particular bend in the riverbed.

When she cleans the stones, Lu initiates a dialogue with them. She once even spent up to a year observing a single stone until she discovered the message she wished to convey. Since 2017, Lu has created over 100 stone paintings.

