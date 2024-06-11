Trending in China | An exquisite blend of bird feathers and Chinese metalwork

(People's Daily App) 14:56, June 11, 2024

Historically, artisans adorned intricate metalwork with kingfisher feathers, a practice that harmoniously merged traditional Chinese metalcraft with feather artistry. Today, to protect endangered species, common bird feathers have replaced kingfisher feathers in these crafts. The metal base is meticulously fashioned with intricate patterns. Bright blue bird feathers are delicately inlaid into the metal, crafting a variety of stunning jewelry pieces. Experience and appreciate the colorful and enduring craftsmanship of this art form.

(Video Source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)