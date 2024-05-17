Trending in China | Unraveling the art of jute embroidery: Shanxi's handcrafted cloth shoes

(People's Daily App) 15:14, May 17, 2024

Originating from North China's Shanxi Province, the ancient art of jute embroidery is intricately applied to various footwear outsoles. The production of these embroidered cloth shoes involves thousands of skillful hand stitches, showcasing exquisite and complex workmanship that is a testament to this time-honored tradition.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

