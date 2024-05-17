Home>>
Trending in China | Unraveling the art of jute embroidery: Shanxi's handcrafted cloth shoes
(People's Daily App) 15:14, May 17, 2024
Originating from North China's Shanxi Province, the ancient art of jute embroidery is intricately applied to various footwear outsoles. The production of these embroidered cloth shoes involves thousands of skillful hand stitches, showcasing exquisite and complex workmanship that is a testament to this time-honored tradition.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- The art of shoe making: Process for handcrafting leather shoes
- Trending in China | Unique forging techniques of Chinese Longquan sword
- Trending in China | Ancient wisdom: Lu Ban locking puzzles
- Carpenter makes furniture without nails
- Trending in China | Boshan Lu: A captivating Chinese incense burner
- How to make a handmade traditional Chinese weighing scale
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.