Carpenter makes furniture without nails
(People's Daily App) 15:53, April 22, 2024
A Chinese carpenter shows how to make legs of a wooden round table without using a single nail. Among the oldest woodworking techniques, joinery creates some of the strongest fastenings without the use of metal fasteners or adhesives.
