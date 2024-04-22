Languages

Archive

Monday, April 22, 2024

Home>>

Carpenter makes furniture without nails

(People's Daily App) 15:53, April 22, 2024

A Chinese carpenter shows how to make legs of a wooden round table without using a single nail. Among the oldest woodworking techniques, joinery creates some of the strongest fastenings without the use of metal fasteners or adhesives.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories