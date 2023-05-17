Home>>
Skilled carpenter makes intricate woodwork
(People's Daily App) 15:27, May 17, 2023
This carpenter has a knack for making cars, motorcycles, and even tanks out of wood. Click on the video to look at his stunning works.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
