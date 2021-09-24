I wish he were my grandpa: Carpenter wows neighbors with marvelous wooden toys

September 24, 2021

72-year-old Li Shishui of Longyan, Fujian Province, has been working as a carpenter for over 50 years. His wooden handicrafts are one of a kind. In his spare time, he would make a series of wooden toys such as movable grasshopper car, crab car, and wooden horse for his grandson.

Jealous neighbors say: “I wish he were my grandpa.”

