I wish he were my grandpa: Carpenter wows neighbors with marvelous wooden toys
(People's Daily Online) 10:31, September 24, 2021
72-year-old Li Shishui of Longyan, Fujian Province, has been working as a carpenter for over 50 years. His wooden handicrafts are one of a kind. In his spare time, he would make a series of wooden toys such as movable grasshopper car, crab car, and wooden horse for his grandson.
Jealous neighbors say: “I wish he were my grandpa.”
