Trending in China | Boshan Lu: A captivating Chinese incense burner
(People's Daily App) 15:19, April 28, 2024
Boshan Lu is a unique Chinese-style incense burner with a rich history dating back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC - 220 AD). The burner is typically crafted from bronze or ceramic and features a mountain-like design.
