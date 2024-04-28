Trending in China | Boshan Lu: A captivating Chinese incense burner

(People's Daily App) 15:19, April 28, 2024

Boshan Lu is a unique Chinese-style incense burner with a rich history dating back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC - 220 AD). The burner is typically crafted from bronze or ceramic and features a mountain-like design.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liang Xiaojian)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)