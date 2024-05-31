UK-China arts event celebrates rich history, cultural exchanges

A woman looks at photographs at a UK-China arts event in London, Britain, on May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

The event celebrates the rich history and cultural exchanges between China and the UK with exhibitions of 400 photographs, paintings, calligraphy, seal carving demonstrations, as well as outdoor activities.

LONDON, May 30 (Xinhua) -- An arts event highlighting the cultures along the Yellow River and Thames River, two iconic rivers in China and the United Kingdom (UK) in respective, began on Friday in central London.

The event, jointly organized by the UK-China Photography Association and UK-China Film Collab, is titled "Beautiful China, Beautiful Britain: Common People Along the Yellow River." It celebrates the rich history and cultural exchanges between the two countries with exhibitions of 400 photographs by more than 100 photographers, paintings, calligraphy, seal carving demonstrations, as well as outdoor activities.

Leading the photographic exhibition is, Zhu Xianmin, a Chinese photographer with the series "Common People Along the Yellow River." Zhu emphasized the symbolic significance of the Yellow River to the Chinese nation and people. He expressed excitement at seeing photographs of the "mother river" displayed in the UK.

Baron Steven von Kohorn speaks at the opening ceremony of a UK-China arts event in London, Britain, on May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhu said that documenting and showcasing the changes in the lives of the people living along the Yellow River over the past several decades helps younger generations in China learn their history and offers people in the UK a glimpse of China's development, especially since the reform and opening-up.

"The works that we see around here are absolutely extraordinary," Baron Steven von Kohorn said during the event's opening ceremony. He noted that the event is not just about "two rivers," there is a third symbolic "river" that joins the spirits of two great nations into one. "China and Britain are both beautiful in such different ways," he said.

People look at photographs at a UK-China arts event in London, Britain, on May 30, 2024. An arts event highlighting the cultures along the Yellow River and Thames River, two iconic rivers in China and the United Kingdom (UK) in respective, began on Friday in central London. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

As part of the event, guests can participate in a walk exploring natural and cultural heritage sites in England, including the Thames River, Hadrian's Wall, and the canals in London. The event will run until Saturday.

