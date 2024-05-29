Chinese ambassador urges businesses to explore cooperation at UK-China business summit

Xinhua) 13:07, May 29, 2024

LONDON, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Zheng Zeguang on Tuesday urged businesses to explore cooperation and mutual benefits at the 3rd UK-China Business Leaders Summit.

In his keynote speech, Zheng stressed that Sino-British economic and trade cooperation is beneficial and aligns with the fundamental interests of both countries.

"China's economy is open and inclusive, and we will continue to reduce the negative list for foreign investment. After having already removed restrictions in the manufacturing and financial sectors, we will further relax restrictions in the medical and telecommunications service industries as well," said the ambassador.

Zheng also noted that China's competitiveness in the new energy sector stems from technological advantages, industrial models, and economies of scale, rather than government support.

He stated that China's manufacturing capacity meets global demand for green energy products, helping countries combat inflation, accelerate the transition to green energy, and address challenges posed by climate change.

The ambassador said China is willing to share opportunities and provide space for cooperation with global entrepreneurs through its development.

Organized by the UK Chinese Business Association, the 3rd UK-China Business Leaders Summit runs from May 27 to 29, under the theme of illuminating new opportunities for both UK and Chinese businesses.

