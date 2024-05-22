Xinhua president meets British ambassador to China

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua meets with British Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson in Beijing, capital of China, May 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with British Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson in Beijing on Tuesday.

Fu said Xinhua attaches great importance to its coverage of the United Kingdom and maintains effective cooperation with multiple British media outlets.

He said Xinhua hopes to enhance friendly exchanges with the British media, expand communication on such issues as artificial intelligence, empower high-quality development with science and technology, and contribute to the development of China-UK relations.

Wilson said it is necessary for news media to strengthen the discussion on the topic of artificial intelligence. She expressed the hope for more comprehensive and in-depth reports on China by the British media to help British audiences better understand China.

During her time at the Xinhua News Agency headquarters, Wilson also spoke with editors and reporters.

