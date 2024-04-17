China rejects UK report concerning Hong Kong

April 17, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China has urged the UK to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, and stop harboring and conniving with criminals and rioters that undermine China's national security.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks on Tuesday at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the wanton slanders against Hong Kong affairs in the so-called six-monthly report by the UK, telling the UK to respect the basic fact that it has been nearly 27 years since Hong Kong returned to China.

"The so-called report issued by the UK disregards and distorts facts, grossly interferes in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, and gravely violates the principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations," Lin said.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this," Lin said.

Since the return of Hong Kong, the Chinese government has fully and faithfully implemented the principles of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong and a high degree of autonomy, he said.

With the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance formulated and coming into force, a solid barrier for national security has been formed, Lin said.

The rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents in accordance with the law are better protected, and their sense of happiness and security has been enhanced, Lin said.

Hong Kong has entered its best period for making all-out efforts for economic development, and Hong Kong's position as an international financial, shipping and trading center is more stable with a promising future, he added.

