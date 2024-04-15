Hong Kong police hold open day for national security education, police force anniversary

Xinhua) April 15, 2024

HONG KONG, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) held an open day on Saturday to tie in with the National Security Education Day on April 15 and to celebrate its 180th anniversary.

The first National Security Education Day after enacting legislation on Article 23 of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Basic Law will fall on April 15, which is of great significance to Hong Kong, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said while addressing the event.

He thanked the HKPF for being an important strength in safeguarding Hong Kong's stability and prosperity, as well as maintaining law and order and protecting the Hong Kong people since its establishment in 1844.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, noted that enacting legislation on Article 23 of the Basic Law is a significant achievement of the HKSAR in fulfilling its constitutional responsibility.

He hopes that the open day activities will deepen the relationship between the police and the people, enhance the awareness of the rule of law, and foster patriotism.

The Correctional Services Department and the Immigration Service Institute of Training and Development also held open day activities on Saturday.

