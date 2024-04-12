Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong to co-host China's 15th National Games next year

Xinhua) 11:36, April 12, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China's 15th National Games will be held from November 9 to 21, 2025 in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

The organizing committee for the 15th National Games was established on Thursday, marking a new milestone for the Games' preparation.

Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will co-host the 15th National Games for the first time in National Games history, the opening ceremony will be held in Guangzhou and the closing ceremony will be in Shenzhen, Zhang Xin, deputy secretary general of the organizing committee said in a press conference.

"It is of great significance for Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to jointly host the Games," Zhang said.

Zhang disclosed that the National Games would feature 34 competitive sports and 23 mass sports activities. The majority of events will occur in Guangdong. Hong Kong is set to host eight competitive sports events, including men's basketball, track cycling, and fencing. Meanwhile, Macao will host four competitive sports events, such as table tennis and women's volleyball. Zhang also noted that 90 percent of the venues for the 15th National Games are existing facilities in their effort to low the costs.

The National Games, held every four years, is the nation's highest level and largest national multi-sports event. The last edition in 2021 saw over 12,000 athletes compete in Shaanxi province.

