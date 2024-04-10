Immigration clearance hall for on-board passengers to start operation
An interior view of the immigration clearance hall for onboard passengers at Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Operating 24 hours a day, the new immigration clearance hall for on-board passengers of the "one-stop" inspection channels for passengers and cargo vehicles began to service on Tuesday.
A passenger passes through the check-in gate at the immigration clearance hall for onboard passengers at Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Passengers arrive in Zhuhai from the Macao Special Administrative Region through Hengqin Port in south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Passengers walk into the immigration clearance hall for onboard passengers at Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
