Immigration clearance hall for on-board passengers to start operation

Ecns.cn) 14:54, April 10, 2024

An interior view of the immigration clearance hall for onboard passengers at Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Operating 24 hours a day, the new immigration clearance hall for on-board passengers of the "one-stop" inspection channels for passengers and cargo vehicles began to service on Tuesday.

A passenger passes through the check-in gate at the immigration clearance hall for onboard passengers at Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Passengers arrive in Zhuhai from the Macao Special Administrative Region through Hengqin Port in south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Passengers walk into the immigration clearance hall for onboard passengers at Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

