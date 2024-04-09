Macao's electoral affairs commission for chief executive election takes office

Xinhua) 10:13, April 09, 2024

Ho Iat Seng (5th R), chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), poses for a group photo with members of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election in Macao, south China, April 8, 2024. Five members appointed by Ho to constitute the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election took office on Monday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Five members appointed by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), to constitute the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election (EAC) took office on Monday.

Song Man Lei, a judge of the Court of Final Appeal, is the president of the EAC.

Speaking after the inauguration, Song said that the Chief Executive Election Law clearly outlines all the details of the election schedule and procedures, and the EAC plans to hold its first meeting this week.

The other members of the commission are Mai Man Ieng, assistant prosecutor-general of the Public Prosecutions Office; Seng Ioi Man, president of the Collegial Panels of the Court of First Instance; Ng Wai Han, director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; and Chan Lou, director of the Government Information Bureau.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)