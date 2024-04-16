Hong Kong marks key education day on safeguarding national security

Xinhua) 08:55, April 16, 2024

The opening ceremony of the 2024 National Security Education Day is held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Hong Kong, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday kicked off the opening ceremony of the 2024 National Security Education Day at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the promulgation of a holistic approach to national security, also the theme of this year's event, which saw the participation of more than 1,400 people from across Hong Kong.

Xia Baolong, head of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, addressed the opening ceremony via video link.

He noted that earlier on March 19, the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR unanimously passed the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance. It was a milestone event in the practice of "one country, two systems," marking that Hong Kong has forged a strong legal shield to safeguard national security, Xia said.

At the new starting point, it has become the greatest consensus and expectation of Hong Kong society to build a better Hong Kong, promote Hong Kong's shift from stability to prosperity, and enable the general public to live a better life, he said.

To shift from stability to prosperity, Xia said it is necessary to keep in mind the bottom line of national security to escort Hong Kong's quality development; it is necessary to further strengthen the "one country, two systems" and give full play to the fundamental role of "one country, two systems" in safeguarding Hong Kong's prosperity and stability; it is necessary to consolidate and give full play to Hong Kong's unique status and strengths to reinforce Hong Kong's golden brand.

It is also necessary to better integrate Hong Kong into the overall development of the country, inject strong momentum into Hong Kong, and provide greater business opportunities; it is necessary to actively adapt to the new situation and new challenges, demonstrate new responsibilities, and achieve a new leap in Hong Kong through actions, innovation and creation, he added, voicing hope for new legends of Hong Kong's development.

The Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, which took effect on March 23, consolidated the security guarantee for Hong Kong, so that Hong Kong can proceed at full speed to achieve economic development and ensure people's well-being, said John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR.

Hong Kong will make new progress and contribute to national rejuvenation, he said.

Early Monday, the Security Bureau of the HKSAR government and the disciplined services it oversees jointly held a flag-raising ceremony at the Hong Kong Police College to mark the National Security Education Day.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), addresses the opening ceremony of the 2024 National Security Education Day at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Hong Kong, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)