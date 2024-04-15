Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference brings together Nobel laureates, youth

Xinhua) 10:36, April 15, 2024

HONG KONG, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Over 20 scientists from around the world, including six Nobel Laureates and one Turing Laureate, share views on frontier technologies like big data, artificial intelligence and quantum computing at the Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference, which opened on Saturday.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said at the opening ceremony that the HKSAR government is committed to Hong Kong's rise as an international innovation and technology center.

"Innovation and technology is central to Hong Kong's future. I am delighted that today's event is connecting so many world-class scientists and innovators," he said.

"Science and the youth are both part of humanity's future," said Liu Guangyuan, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR.

The conference will last through Tuesday, providing platforms for fledgling innovation and technology talents to network for business opportunities and showcase their achievements.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)