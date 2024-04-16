Hong Kong International Airport recrowned world's busiest cargo airport for 2023

Xinhua) 16:26, April 16, 2024

HONG KONG, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has retained its position as the world's busiest cargo airport in 2023 in terms of total cargo volume, the 13th time since 2010, provisional figures released by Airports Council International showed on Monday.

Such an honor testifies to the airport's excellent efficiency and world-class freight transport services, which underpin its leading position in a challenging environment, said Jack So, chair of the Airport Authority Hong Kong.

Aviation freight transport is an important driving force supporting the growth of Hong Kong's logistics sector and the overall economic development, he said, adding that the Airport Authority will continue to make every effort to cooperate with the air transport industry to further enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness as a global freight transport hub.

To ensure sufficient capacity to meet long-term needs, HKIA is expanding into a Three-Runway System, which will increase its passenger and cargo capacity to handle 120 million passengers and 10 million tonnes of cargo annually. The system will be completed by 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)